April 21, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A group of persons damaged Urban Health and Wellness Centre in Woraiyur Kuratheru Street in the city. On Saturday evening, a people under the influence of alcohol started fighting among themselves and threw stones at the Urban Health and Wellness Centre. The glasses of the broke causing panic among nurses and patients. The Woraiyur police has registered a case. The health centre gets about 100 patients every day.