Urban forests to be raised under Miyawaki method

TIRUCHI

Buoyed by the patronage for the urban afforestation initiative on South Devi Street in Srirangam, which has come in for appreciation from Minister for Local Administration S.P. Velumani, the Tiruchi City Corporation has planned to take up similar projects at six more locations in the city.

Balaji Avenue, Perumalpuram and Srinivasa Nagar (North) in Thiruvanaikoil, Melur Road in Srirangam and two sites in Sanjeevi Nagar have been identified for the afforestation programme.

Of them except Perumalpuram, others were earmarked as park sites when the layouts were developed by promoters. The sites were subsequently brought under the control of the Corporation. The site identified for the project at Perumalpuram is owned by the Ranganathasamy Temple in Srirangam. The temple administration has consented to carry out the project on its 65 cent site at Perumalpuram.

The project will be implemented under the Miyawaki method, a Japanese method of urban afforestation in populated areas. Unlike the traditional method of planting of trees, where sufficient space is provided between each sapling, the Japanese method advocates planting of more trees in small space.

S. Sivasubramaniam, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation, told The Hindu that a sum of ₹4 lakh would be spent at each site. Drip irrigation systems would be installed at each site to irrigate the plants. No fertilizer would be used for the growth of the plants.

S. Vaidhyanathan, Assistant Commissioner, Srirangam Zone, said that planting of tree saplings at Balaji Avenue had already been completed. About 6,000 saplings were planted. Similarly, planting of saplings at Sanjeevi Nagar had also been started. It had been placed to complete the process within a week.

More than 50 varieties of various tree saplings had been sourced from various nurseries in Tiruchi, Madurai, Pudukottai and others. About 25,000 tree saplings would be planted at all six sites. The site at Perumalpuram alone would account for 10,000 tree saplings, Mr. Vaidhyanathan added.

Mr. Sivasubramaniam said that the Corporation would explore the possibilities of adopting Miyawaki method of urban afforestation in the park sites to be developed in the near future.