Urban civic polls: Congress to go it alone in Perambalur district

PERAMBALUR

03 February 2022 22:54 IST

‘Party workers are disappointed by DMK offer during talks’

The District Congress Committee has decided to contest alone in the district in protest against the alleged ill-treatment meted out to the party by DMK during seat-sharing talks for the urban local bodies poll.

R.V.J. Suresh, district president, said the Congress had demanded at least three wards in Perambalur municipality and Kurumbalur, Lebbaikudikadu, Arumbavur, and Poolampadi town panchayats. Though several rounds of talks was held, the DMK offered just one ward in Perambalur and no ward at all to the Congress in the town panchayats.

Since this had disappointed the party workers, the Congress had decided to contest alone in Perambalur municipality and four town panchayats in the district, Mr. Suresh said.