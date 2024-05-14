Upward revision of stamp duty flayed

The steep hike in stamp duty on various instruments has evoked a negative response from the public.

According to the notification on stamp duty revision that came into on May 3, the stamp duty for adoption has gone up to ₹1,000 from ₹100. The duty for filing affidavit will be ₹200 from ₹20. It will be ₹200 from registering any basic agreement. It went up from ₹20.

In the case of cancellation of instruments, the duty of ₹50 has gone up to ₹1,000. For revocation of settlement, the existing and fresh rates are ₹80 and ₹1,000. The stamp duty for registration of an instrument regarding power of attorney (POA) for the sale of immovable property for consideration was originally fixed at 4% on the value of consideration. Now, it has been determined as 4% of the market value. If POA is to be carried out in favour of a family member, the rate is ₹1,000. If it is to be done for a non-family member, it will be 1% on the market value of the property.

Similarly, the stamp duty on declaration of trust and revocation of trust, and surrender of lease has also been increased substantially.

The upward revision has not gone well among people of different walks of life. They are of the view the stamp duty on various instruments has been increased manifold. The revision of stamp duty on power of attorney will affect land dealings in a big way.

Pointing out the upward revision of registration fee for executing power of attorney that came into effect from July 7,2023, the real estate players question the need for revision of stamp duty for the same within a short time.

“We have been paying 1% on market value of the property towards registration of power of attorney in favour of a non family member. It was just ₹10,000 till July last year. With the levy of one percent stamp duty that came into effect from May 3, the fee for executing power of attorney will attract 2% on market value of the property. It will add burden to the individuals and others,” says P. Ravichandran, an engineer in Tiruchi.

A real estate player said the frequent revision in registration fee and stamp duty would make a dent on the overall registration of documents.