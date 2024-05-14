GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Upward revision of stamp duty flayed

Published - May 14, 2024 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

C. Jaisankar

The steep hike in stamp duty on various instruments has evoked a negative response from the public.

According to the notification on stamp duty revision that came into on May 3, the stamp duty for adoption has gone up to ₹1,000 from ₹100. The duty for filing affidavit will be ₹200 from ₹20. It will be ₹200 from registering any basic agreement. It went up from ₹20.

 In the case of cancellation of instruments, the duty of ₹50 has gone up to ₹1,000. For revocation of settlement, the existing and fresh rates are ₹80 and ₹1,000. The stamp duty for registration of an instrument regarding power of attorney (POA) for the sale of immovable property for consideration was originally fixed at 4% on the value of consideration. Now, it has been determined as 4% of the market value. If POA is to be carried out in favour of a family member, the rate is ₹1,000. If it is to be done for a non-family member, it will be 1% on the market value of the property. 

Similarly, the stamp duty on declaration of trust and revocation of trust, and surrender of lease has also been increased substantially.

The upward revision has not gone well among people of different walks of life. They are of the view the stamp duty on various instruments has been increased manifold. The revision of stamp duty on power of attorney will affect land dealings in a big way.

Pointing out the upward revision of registration fee for executing power of attorney that came into effect from July 7,2023, the real estate players question the need for revision of stamp duty for the same within a short time.

“We have been paying 1% on market value of the property towards registration of power of attorney in favour of a non family member. It was just ₹10,000 till July last year. With the levy of one percent stamp duty that came into effect from May 3, the fee for executing power of attorney will attract 2% on market value of the property. It will add burden to the individuals and others,” says P. Ravichandran, an engineer in Tiruchi.

A real estate player said the frequent revision in registration fee and stamp duty would make a dent on the overall registration of documents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.