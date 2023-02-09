Upward revision of moisture content percentage in paddy sought

February 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Delta farmers have sought an upward revision of moisture content percentage in paddy cultivated in southern parts of the country as well as for wheat and other agricultural produce harvested in other parts of the nation.

In a memorandum addressed to the Union and State governments, the Tamizhnadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has pointed out that of late the climatic conditions in the country had witnessed drastic changes due to the global warming issue. While unseasonal rains play havoc on cultivation activities in the south, farmers in northern parts of the country were facing problems due to heavy snowfall, its secretary Sundara Vimalanathan said

Hence, it had become imperative to do away with the existing moisture content percentage rule adopted in the paddy procurement process of the Union government. Because it would not be possible for the ryots to measure the paddy at the prescribed norm of 17 percent moisture content during the periods when unseasonal rains took them by surprise.

Thus, he sought a permanent upward revision of 30 percent moisture content in paddy during ‘kuruvai’ and 23 percent during ‘samba’ season. With such restrictions in place, it would be easy for the farmers to measure their paddy at the direct purchase centers whether their crop was affected due to unseasonal rains or not.

Meanwhile, the Central Team inspected the paddy procured and stacked near the DPCs in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Thursday.

The team was accompanied by Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and T. Charushree, the Collectors of respective districts. While the team was inspecting and collecting the paddy samples at Arulmozhipettai near Thanjavur, progressive farmers, V.Jeevakumar and Senthilkumar pleaded for an upward revision of moisture content percentage.