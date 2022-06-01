UPSC success for rural T.N. candidate

R. Angeline Renita | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 01, 2022 16:09 IST

Angeline Renita from a Tamil-medium schooling background stood 338 in the competitive exam

The second time proved to be lucky for R. Angeline Renita, 24, an engineering graduate from Michaelpatti village, Thirukattupalli, in Thanjavur district, who scored the 338th rank in Civil Services Mains exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in January last.

What makes Ms. Renita’s achievement more significant is that she completed her schooling in Tamil medium and switched over to English-as a student of Agricultural and Irrigation Engineering at Anna University in Chennai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Like most Tamil-medium pupils, learning English was a challenge. Even though I had previous exposure to classes in spoken English, I would take four hours to read the newspaper everyday. My lecturers guided me in gradually getting accustomed to studying in English,” Ms. Renita told The Hindu.

Ms. Renita attempted the exam in 2020 as well, but failed to clear it. “The books were not available easily due to [COVID-19] lockdown, and I had to return to Michaelpatti from Chennai, so I was not able to concentrate on the preparation,” she said.

Failing the first time was a useful lesson, she added. “I got to know how to approach questions, and focus on the right topics,” said Ms. Renita.

For the second attempt, she joined a coaching centre and studied online in a more organised manner. After the results were announced this week, Ms. Renita will be proceeding to Mussorie, Uttarakhand, for orientation in August.

The competitive exam was attempted by a total of 685 people from across the country. Successful candidates would be eligible for appointments in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group A and B.

“As a rural woman candidate, my success is a matter of great pride for my village and family. My parents have not studied much, but they have educated my elder brother and me up to college. I would like to work for women’s empowerment in my official capacity,” said Ms. Renita.