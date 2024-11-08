Uppiliyapuram, gateway to scenic Pachamalai, lacks bus stand with passengers left to fight the elements

Residents of Uppiliyapuram in Thuraiyur taluk are put to much inconvenience because of lack of basic amenities at the town’s main bus stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus stop serves two town panchayats, Uppiliyapuram and B. Mettur, but lacks essential facilities such as passenger shelters, seating, and designated bus parking areas, leaving hundreds of commuters facing daily difficulties.

From here, two Chennai-bound buses are operated daily, besides to places such as Madurai, Palani, Kumuli, Tiruchi, and Thuraiyur. It is a gateway to Pachamalai Hills, with buses going to Thenpuranadu panchayat in Tiruchi and parts of Salem district passing through it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, a minibus is also operated to Periyasami Koil in Puliyancholai covering many villages catering to students, daily wage workers, and local residents.

G. Ramesh, a district committee member of the Communist Party of India, complained of lack of proper facilities. “With no dedicated bus shelter, buses are parked at the main road junction, causing traffic congestion and impacting nearby shops. We urgently need a bus stand with shelters, seating, and safe areas for buses to be parked and passengers to wait,” he said.

Another activist said the stop being at a four-way junction, with roads leading to Salem’s Thammampatti, Pachamalai, Kottapalayam, and Thuraiyur, made it a busy transit point. “Uppiliyapuram is a gateway to Pachamalai, yet there are no sign boards indicating directions, and the bus stand area remains chaotic with constant traffic,” he said.

Sources in the Uppiliyapuram Town Panchayat said the government had allocated ₹5 crore twice for constructing a bus stand but the funds remained unutilised as suitable land for it was yet to be identified.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.