Uppiliyapuram block’s primary health care in crisis amid doctor shortages

The 24-hour Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Uppiliyapuram block in Thuraiyur taluk that caters to two town panchayats and 18 village panchayats is facing severe staff shortage that has pushed the block’s healthcare to the brink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once staffed with seven doctors, the UPHC now operates with only one, following retirements and transfers over recent months. With the remaining staff stretched thin, their ability to perform essential services, including minor surgeries and taking care of childbirth, has significantly declined. Patients needing critical care are now referred to Thuraiyur Government Hospital (GH), which is 20 km away, putting the lives of patients at risk.

The shortage of doctors stems from recent shifts within the workforce. Among the seven doctors initially assigned to the UPHC, one retired, two were relocated and three were shifted to other regions in a compulsory transfer round. As a result, the UPHC is left with just one doctor, who has to cater to a population of about 58,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UPHC oversees three additional PHCs: B. Mettur, Eragudi, and Top Sengattupatti, each covering large populations but equally limited in staff. B. Mettur PHC has one doctor for 17,000 people, Eragudi PHC one doctor for 38,000 people, and Top Sengattupatti PHC, in the hilly Pachamalai region, one doctor for 4,500 individuals from a predominantly tribal background. Apart from this, one doctor serves the Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in the block.

Logistic challenges

Located on the periphery of Tiruchi district, Uppiliyapuram block shares border with Salem, Perambalur, and Namakkal districts. The region includes isolated villages and areas within the Pachamalai, where transportation and infrastructure are limited. In emergencies, it takes around 30 minutes to shift patients from Uppiliyapuram to Thuraiyur hospital and in some cases it takes 45 minutes from remote villages in the block to reach the UPHC itself. This extended travel time poses a serious risk to accident victims or pregnant women in critical condition.

The current situation has hampered the implementation of essential health schemes designed to benefit local residents. Tamil Nadu’s Universal Health Coverage scheme mandates that all PHCs operate on a 24-hour basis, while initiatives such as the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme and the Janani Suraksha Yojana aim to reduce maternal and infant mortality. The UPHC is responsible for supervising the three other PHCs, holding review meetings with wellness centres, and coordinating with anganwadi workers. With only one doctor available, these tasks are becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Ramesh, a district committee member of the Communist Party of India, said: “Uppiliyapuram is a backward area and development here has often been overlooked. People have long demanded an upgrade of the UPHC to a Government Hospital and the creation of additional PHCs in remote villages like Thalugai. With the existing vacancies, the area is in a precarious situation. The few doctors here cannot afford to take leave, as there’s no one to replace them. We urgently need more doctors on staff.”

Issue taken up

Health department sources confirmed that they had raised these issues with higher authorities.

A senior district official told The Hindu that a request for filling these vacancies has been submitted to the State government, with over 2,500 PHC doctor positions awaiting recruitment across Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.