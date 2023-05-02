Upkeep of Amma Mandapam in Srirangam shows signs of improvement

May 02, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam sports a spruced-up look these days.

It is one of the points of attraction for pilgrims who visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. While a section of them take a holy dip in the Cauvery river, there are others who prefer to perform obsequies to their forefathers and ancestors. The bathing ghat becomes crowded on Ammavasya, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. According to a rough estimate, it attracts at least 10,000 people on Ammavasya and other important religious days.

An unhygienic environment and poor garbage collection and cleaning mechanism has been a cause for concern for the pilgrims and locals who visit Amma Mandapam to take bath. Besides the lack of cooperation between the administration of Sri Rangathaswamy Temple and Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC), the lack of commitment on the part of pilgrims, who indiscriminately discard clothes, garlands, flowers and puja material, also added to the woes.

However, the upkeep of the bathing ghat has seen a noticeable improvement in recent weeks. After making a couple of visits to Amma Mandapam, R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation, has introduced a garbage cleaning mechanism to clear litter once in two hours. The area will be cleaned before dawn and, subsequently, every two hours until 2 p.m. Similarly, the contractor, who bagged the contract floated by Sri Rangathaswamy Temple administration to remove the discarded clothes, is said to have been sensitised to the task.

The measures have started showing results. “We notice an appreciable change in the hygienic conditions at the bathing ghat. It is surprising to find a litter-free Amma Mandapam,” says T. Ramakrishnan, a civic activist.

Mr. Vaithinathan says a dedicated team consisting of 15 persons has been given the task of clearing garbage. They will camp at the site during peak hours when pujas are performed. A truck will position itself at the site to transport garbage every now and then. A coordination meeting has also been held recently with the temple administration to remove the discarded garbage daily.

He adds that sanitary workers have been asked to clean the toilets on the banks of the Cauvery at Amma Mandapam regularly. They have also been directed to send action taken report on toilet cleaning thrice a day.