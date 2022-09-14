UPHC in Tiruchi gets NQAS certification

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 14, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Subramaniapuram in Tiruchi has received the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) for upholding high standards of quality at the institution.

The UPHC secured 95 per cent and fulfilled all requirements for the certification, valid for a year. The facility received certification for adhering to the highest standards in healthcare, protecting patients' rights, and raising awareness for 2021–2022.

The certification was given to Subramaniapuram UPSC after the facility underwent virtual examinations and documentation verification as part of the NQAS certification assessment by empanelled external assessors. “Virtual certification has been granted, and physical verification is currently awaited,” said City Health Officer (CHO) J. Sharmili Priscilla Kalamani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CHO, specialists assessed the quality of infrastructure, including services, offered to expectant mothers, treatment for non-communicable diseases, and the cleanliness of the health centre facility that caters to the needs of the people residing in the locality.

The Ministry has also granted certification to the labour room and maternal operation theatre of the UPHC under the Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) to reduce maternal and newborn morbidity and mortality by improving the infrastructure in addition to the quality of healthcare providers in labour rooms and operation theatres of government hospitals.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“It is basically equipping the labour room and operation theatre for respectful maternity care. The quality assessment process helped us improve facilities and equip staff to meet quality standards,” a health official said.

The health centre has one medical officer, four staff nurses, four urban health nurses, a pharmacist and a lab technician.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app