UPHC in Tiruchi gets NQAS certification

The Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Subramaniapuram in Tiruchi has received the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) for upholding high standards of quality at the institution.

The UPHC secured 95 per cent and fulfilled all requirements for the certification, valid for a year. The facility received certification for adhering to the highest standards in healthcare, protecting patients' rights, and raising awareness for 2021–2022.

The certification was given to Subramaniapuram UPSC after the facility underwent virtual examinations and documentation verification as part of the NQAS certification assessment by empanelled external assessors. “Virtual certification has been granted, and physical verification is currently awaited,” said City Health Officer (CHO) J. Sharmili Priscilla Kalamani.

According to CHO, specialists assessed the quality of infrastructure, including services, offered to expectant mothers, treatment for non-communicable diseases, and the cleanliness of the health centre facility that caters to the needs of the people residing in the locality.

The Ministry has also granted certification to the labour room and maternal operation theatre of the UPHC under the Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) to reduce maternal and newborn morbidity and mortality by improving the infrastructure in addition to the quality of healthcare providers in labour rooms and operation theatres of government hospitals.

“It is basically equipping the labour room and operation theatre for respectful maternity care. The quality assessment process helped us improve facilities and equip staff to meet quality standards,” a health official said.

The health centre has one medical officer, four staff nurses, four urban health nurses, a pharmacist and a lab technician.