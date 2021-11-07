Upgrading of infrastructure for maintenance of freight wagons under way

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has taken up the work of upgrading and improving infrastructure for maintenance of broad gauge freight wagons at the sprawling Tiruchi goods yard. Under the infrastructure improvement works, a covered shed is to be constructed for railway technical personnel to examine the sick freight wagons that required necessary repairs and attend to them at the facility.

In addition to this, machinery required for carrying out repairs in sick wagons are to be put in place as part of the improvement works.

Facilities for improving infrastructure are to be created at a cost of nearly ₹ 4 crore with civil works having commenced already, railway officials here told The Hindu. As part of the project, a storeroom and a few rooms meant for supervisors and staff who would examine the sick wagons and undertake repair works in them have been constructed.

The proposed covered shed would be constructed to a length of about 37 metres which will enable the railway technical personnel to undertake repair works even during monsoon season without any hassle, the officials further said .

The covered shed would have two railway lines where four sick wagons requiring attention could be stationed at a time to carry out necessary repairs in them, said the sources. The markings for the construction of covered shed had been done and the works were expected to be taken up soon by laying pillars. The Tiruchi Railway Division had already received a portion of the funds required for upgrading and improving facilities for maintenance of goods wagons on the Tiruchi Goods Yard premises, the officials said.

Freight wagons which develop technical snags would be detached from the formation and moved to the covered shed on the goods yard premises where a team of railway personnel would attend to them to set right the problems before they are sent back for operation.

The shed would have a crane, compressor and welding facilities inside in respect of machinery required for attending the sick wagons, the officials said adding that the construction of the covered shed is expected to be completed by the next financial year.

Tiruchi Goods Yard is the only one in the Division where maintenance of freight wagons is being done. The need for the construction of a covered shed was felt as this would enable the railway technical personnel to undertake the necessary repairs in all-weather conditions, the officials said.

Tiruchi also has a separate Broad Gauge Coaching complex situated close to the railway junction where primary maintenance of some express and passenger trains is being carried out regularly before the coaches are sent back for operation.