Upgrading of amenities at goods sheds under way

TIRUCHI

09 September 2020 21:21 IST

The Tiruchi Railway Division has taken up a slew of works at six goods sheds falling under its jurisdiction to improve amenities for labourers involved in loading and unloading freight.

The works have been taken at the goods sheds in Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Nidamangalam, Thanjavur and Tiruvannamalai.

Improvements to flooring with ceramic tiles, construction of new toilet complexes, restrooms and pipeline connections to provide drinking water to labourers, brightening restrooms, installing additional benches for resting and provision of additional water tanks are being executed at the goods sheds.

While some works have been completed, the remaining are under way, with the objective to improve amenities for labourers engaged in loading and unloading of freight, said a senior railway official here.

At Tiruchi Goods Shed, additional benches for resting for labourers have been installed. Similarly, works such as construction of brick wall in the resting room to prevent entry of rainwater and improve security, improvement to existing toilets with water connection have also been completed. The labour restroom will be provided with a galvalume sheet as a replacement for the existing corroded roof sheet.

The Tiruchi Goods Shed will also be provided with additional water tanks and the work will be completed soon.

In Kumbakonam Goods Shed, construction of a new toilet complex and provision of raised water taps with flooring are under way, while the labourers restroom has been provided with a galvalume sheet replacing the damaged sheet.

Improvements to flooring with ceramic tiles and change of doors of labourers restroom have been executed at the goods shed in Mayiladuthurai junction.

Similarly, improvements to the bathroom for labourers and renovation of traders/merchant room have been completed at Mayiladuthurai Goods Shed.

The goods shed at Nidamangalam will be provided with a new toilet complex. The shed has been provided with pipeline connection for providing drinking water to labourers near the restroom.

The labour restroom in the goods shed at Thanjavur junction has been provided with a galvalume sheet besides provision of prefabricated toilets at the goods shed area.

A new restroom for labourers is under construction at Tiruvannamalai Goods Shed, where a new toilet complex has been constructed. The shed will also be provided with an overhead water tank above the new restroom.

The works have been taken up based on demands from labourers and to improve facilities. The Tiruchi Railway Division witnessed 2.92 million metric tonnes of freight loading during April to July in the current fiscal with the earnings of ₹160.9 crore, the official said.