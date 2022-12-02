Upgraded Thuraiyur-Perambalur Road brings relief to motorists

December 02, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The upgradation of Thuraiyur-Perambalur Road under Chennai Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project (CKICP) has come as a huge relief for motorists.

The widened road stretch was formally commissioned by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his recent visit to Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. The road has been widened as a two-lane road with paved shoulders with a width of 10 metres.

The upgradation of the 30-km-long stretch connecting Thuraiyur town with Tiruchi-Chennai Highway would give a boost to industrial development of the backward Thuraiyur region and also help provide improved transportation link for industries in Ariyalur region.

The project was executed at a cost of about ₹209 crore (including cost of land acquisition) under the CKICP, funded by Asian Development Bank.

Two bypasses have been laid at Nakkasalem, running for a distance of 1.5 km, and Kurumbalur as part of the upgradation project. Twelve minor bridges and 53 box culverts have been built. Surveillance cameras, solar blinkers and high-mast lights have been installed at important junctions on the road. Storm water drains and street lights have been provided on stretches passing through habitations. For every tree that was felled for the project, 10 saplings have been planted. The saplings would be nurtured and maintained for three years, officials said.

Motorists traversing the road had earlier been complaining of back-breaking rides on the narrow road which had a series of speed-breakers to check overspeeding by vehicles, especially heavy vehicles. “Motorists from Chennai heading towards Coimbatore, Erode and Pollachi take this road. This is the shortest route for people travelling from Karur to Chennai. Also, a lot of heavy vehicles carrying goods from Ariyalur to Kerala, Karnataka and other States take the road,” said Saravanan Natesan, a road safety activist.

Previously, the narrow road had 46 speed-breakers, making for a back-breaking ride. It took more than an hour to cover the short distance; now the travel time will be reduced considerably, Mr. Saravanan said. “The widening of the road has come as a big relief for travellers. It is also a vital infrastructure upgrade that will benefit cement industries in Ariyalur district,” he added.

A short stretch of about 3.40 km of the road was already widened as a four-lane road in 2018 at a cost of ₹87 lakh under Central Road Fund Project.