Upgraded Mayiladuthurai GH to get new buildings

January 27, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

:

Government Periyar Hospital in Mayiladuthurai has been sanctioned new buildings to be established at a cost of ₹46.5 crore, following its upgrade as district headquarters hospital.

Accompanied by Collector R. Lalitha, Health Minister Ma Subramanian laid foundation stone for new buildings on Friday. The Minister inaugurated a new block constructed with ₹3.65 crore funding from Bhumi, an NGO for leprosy care, in the presence of Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam and MLAs. He also inspected Thillaiyadi Valliammai Manimandapam in Tranquebar taluk, and inaugurated Sevalaya Thillayadi Valliammai Memorial Free Medical Centre.

The Minister also commissioned a nurses quarters constructed at a cost of ₹25 lakh under National Health Mission at Komal village in Kuthalam taluk, and a health centre at Alakkudi established at a cost of ₹25 lakh.