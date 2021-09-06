Upgradation of Thuraiyur-Perambalur Road under way

Tiruchi

06 September 2021 18:38 IST

The Thuraiyur-Perambalur Road is getting a facelift with the stretch being taken up for upgradation under the Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project (CKICP).

The upgradation of the 31.49-km long stretch connecting Thuraiyur town with the Tiruchi-Chennai Highway is expected to give a boost to industrial development of the backward Thuraiyur region and also help provide an improved transportation link for industries in Ariyalur belt. The project has been taken up at a cost of about ₹143 crore under the CKICP funded by the Asian Development Bank.

According to sources, the road is being widened as a two-lane road with paved shoulders. Two by-passes are to be built at Nakkasalem and Kurumbalur. The project, which began a couple of months back, is scheduled to be completed by February 2023.

“This is an important link road. A large number of travellers from Chennai to Karur/Erode take this road. This is the shortest route for people travelling from Karur to Chennai. Also a lot of heavy vehicles carrying goods from Ariyalur to Kerala and other States take the road,” said Saravanan Natesan, a road safety activist.

However, the existing narrow road had far too many speed breakers. Previously it had 76 speed breakers, making for a back breaking ride. After representations to the district authorities, 30 of them were removed. But it still takes a long time to cover this short distance, Mr. Saravanan said. “Once the road is upgraded, it will be a big relief for travellers, besides being a major infrastructure upgrade for local industries,” he added.

A short stretch of about 3.40 km of the road was already widened as a four-lane road in 2018 at a cost of ₹87 lakh under the Central Road Fund Project.