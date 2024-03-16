ADVERTISEMENT

Upgradation of Pudukottai into municipal corporation evokes mixed reaction

March 16, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Pudukkottai

A section of the residents, activists fear steep rise in taxes while another section says the upgradation will bring about infrastructure development in the town

The Hindu Bureau

The announcement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday about the upgradation of Pudukkottai Municipality into Corporation drew mixed reactions from its residents.

S. Viswanathan, retired professor of history of H.H. The Rajah’s College, said: “Becoming a Corporation will be an added pride to Pudukkottai. The Smart City Mission may be through this. As this town is a historic place, maintaining it well will develop it as a tourism hub. However, there is a fear on the possible increase in taxes for residents since this region is an economically backward one.”

S.A. Manikandan, a social activist who has been actively campaigning for “Say No to Corporation” here, said: “There won’t be any benefit from becoming a Corporation. Look at Thanjavur Corporation; nothing has changed for them. It is only a name change. In the Republic day Grama Sabha, many panchayats have passed resolutions not to merge them with the Corporation fearing rise in taxes. The residents here are not in favour of this decision. We believe it only helps hire more officials and give them salaries, nothing will be for people. There are many practical difficulties in changing it to a corporation as well.”

J. Raja Mohammad, Councillor, said: “There is an unnecessary fear about the upgradation. We need development in the town and becoming a corporation will be a boon. More funds will be allotted. It is normal to fear anything that’s new. We are of firm belief that there would be great infrastructure  developments here soon.”

