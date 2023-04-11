Upgradation of facilities at railway stations in Tiruchi Division under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

April 11, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Gati Shakti Unit of the Tiruchi Division has floated tenders to carry out works for upgrading the stations selected under Amrit Bharat Station scheme which is aimed at development of stations on a continuous basis with a long term vision.

The Tiruchi Railway Division had chosen 15 stations: Thanjavur, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Chidambaram, Karaikal, Mannargudi, Srirangam, Tirupadripuliyur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore Cantonment, Vriddhachalam, Lalgudi and Polur for development under the new scheme with the Railway Board, New Delhi spelling out the modalities, the scheme’s broad objectives and scope of work.

Railway sources said the tender for upgradation of nine railway stations in Tiruchi Division was floated recently specifying the estimated cost for development of each station including Srirangam, Chidambaram, Lalgudi, Polur, Ariyalur, Tiruvannamalai and Vriddhachalam. Major upgradation works are planned to be taken up under this scheme depending on the requirements of each station besides creation of new amenities, the sources added. The upgradation works are proposed to be taken at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.36 crore in Srirangam station; Rs. 4.16 crore in Ariyalur; Rs. 6.7 crore in Vriddhachalam and at Rs. 4.83 crore in Lalgudi station.

Four among the chosen stations under this scheme such as Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram and Tirupadiripuliyur fall in the Villupuram - Thanjavur mainline section where many express trains are operated. Srirangam, Lalgudi, Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam fall between the Villupuram- Tiruchi chord line stretch which witnesses heavy movement of train services in the north-south direction.

The sources said tenders have also been floated to carry out development work at Pudukottai and Manapparai railway stations and for Karur Junction. Improvements to the circulating area, station buildings and platform have been planned at Manapparai and Pudukottai railway stations.