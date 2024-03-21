Update technological skills, diploma engineers told

March 21, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The 40th anniversary and Sports Day of Shanmugha Polytechnic College, Thirumalaisamudhram was held on March 20.

Distributing prizes and special awards to students on the occasion, S. Balaji, Senior General Manager – Special Projects, Brakes India, stressed upon the need for technological skills in the diploma engineers. During their studies they must learn the basic principles of the technologies they were handling, he added.

Director of Shanmugha Precision Boring R. Venkatraman and principal R. Chandramouli were present.

