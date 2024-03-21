ADVERTISEMENT

Update technological skills, diploma engineers told

March 21, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The 40th anniversary and Sports Day of Shanmugha Polytechnic College, Thirumalaisamudhram was held on March 20.

Distributing prizes and special awards to students on the occasion, S. Balaji, Senior General Manager – Special Projects, Brakes India, stressed upon the need for technological skills in the diploma engineers. During their studies they must learn the basic principles of the technologies they were handling, he added.

Director of Shanmugha Precision Boring R. Venkatraman and principal R. Chandramouli were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US