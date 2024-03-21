GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Update technological skills, diploma engineers told

March 21, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The 40th anniversary and Sports Day of Shanmugha Polytechnic College, Thirumalaisamudhram was held on March 20.

Distributing prizes and special awards to students on the occasion, S. Balaji, Senior General Manager – Special Projects, Brakes India, stressed upon the need for technological skills in the diploma engineers. During their studies they must learn the basic principles of the technologies they were handling, he added.

Director of Shanmugha Precision Boring R. Venkatraman and principal R. Chandramouli were present.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.