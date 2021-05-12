Tiruchirapalli

‘Update bed availability data twice a day’

Collector S. Divyadharshini on Wednesday instructed private hospitals in Tiruchi to update bed availability data twice a day for the convenience of needy patients.

Presiding a meeting with health authorities, she said though private hospitals had been asked to allot 50% of their capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, they could allot more beds. The hospitals should have the requisite infrastructure to provide quality treatment to patients.

The Collector said it was important for the hospitals to update information on number of beds and availability of oxygen-supported beds twice a day. The State government had launched a portal for the general public to know real-time information on bed availability. Health authorities must make sure that the hospitals follow the instructions.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 8:38:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/update-bed-availability-data-twice-a-day/article34544192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY