Steps to close unused open borewells

The Nadukattupatti incident near Manapparai in Tiruchi district wherein a toddler fell into an abandoned borewell has spurred the district administration in neighbouring Karur and Pudukottai districts to close unused borewells in their respective limits.

An enumeration of unused borewells and dry open wells is being carried out by teams of officials of Revenue, Local Administration and Agricultural department in Karur district. While issuing a stern warning that action as per law would be initiated against the respective land owner if it was found that unused borewell was yet to be closed on their land posing serious safety hazard, the Karur district administration has asked the land owners to take urgent steps to close them.

The administration authorities has appealed to general public to inform the respective Village Administrative Officer in case they found unused open borewells and dry open wells on farm lands, private lands and on government lands. The administration authorities have asked the officials to take immediate steps to close such open borewells and dry wells.

The Pudukottai district administration has asked public to convey information about unused open borewells and dry open wells in the toll free number 18004259013. Public could also convey information in this regard to the respective Block Development Officer and Tahsildar.

Steps were being taken to close such open borewells found in municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats in Pudukottai district, an official release said. The officials of Local Administration, Revenue, Public Works and Agriculture Departments have been asked to send action taken reports on the closure of such wells, it further said.

Meanwhile, instructions have been given to the field-level police officers in Ariyalur district to ensure that unused open borewells were closed in their respective police station limit by coordinating with the revenue officials concerned. A couple of unused open borewells which were found in Andimadam police station limits in Ariyalur district were immediately closed with police help as a sequel to the Nadukattupatti incident, said a senior police officer.