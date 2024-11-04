GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unusable public toilet and delayed water connection cause hardship in Gopalasamuthiram Panchayat

Published - November 04, 2024 07:58 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Pipeline installed at a house under Jal Jeevan scheme without water supply connection in Kuthavakkarai in Gopalasamuthiram panchayat.

Pipeline installed at a house under Jal Jeevan scheme without water supply connection in Kuthavakkarai in Gopalasamuthiram panchayat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Gopalasamuthiram panchayat in Sirkazhi taluk are experiencing difficulties due to an unusable public toilet near the panchayat bus shelter and delays in the drinking water connection under the Jal Jeevan Scheme, particularly affecting Kuthavakkarai village. Although water pipes were installed for over 300 families several months ago, the supply is yet to begin.

Social activist Ramesh K. highlighted that during a new road work in Kuthavakkarai, existing water connections to all five streets in the village were severed.

“Individual piped water connections were installed three months ago under the Jal Jeevan scheme, but no water has been supplied yet. Residents are forced to either source water from neighbouring villages or purchase it,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh also noted the poor condition of the public toilet near the bus shelter. “Alterations for the toilet were tendered, but no work has started in the last six months. This has led to open defecation around the bus shelter, rendering it unusable,” he added.

Panchayat office sources mentioned that roadworks are progressing slowly due to the onset of the rainy season, noting that both the roadwork and Jal Jeevan project are handled by the same contractor.

“We are waiting for the contractor to expedite the work,” a source said.

When contacted, a block-level Rural Development Department official said he would inspect the situation and ensure prompt action.

