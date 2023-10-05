Untreated sewage being discharged into stormwater drain

October 05, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Discharge of sewage water into a stormwater drain in Senthaneerpuram has been posing a health risk to the residents and road users in Tiruchi.

The underground sewage, which should be pumped to the treatment plant at Panjapur, is being let out into the stormwater drain near the Senthaneerpuram service road. The issue has been persistent for the past few months and gets aggravated during nights when large volumes of sewage are discharged into the channel.

The sewage generated in various parts of the city is collected in the sewage pumping stations in the respective areas. This is then pumped to the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panchapur for treatment.

Residents allege that the sewage collected in the pumping stations is often diverted directly into drains without being sent to the treatment plant. Residential and commercial establishments near the drain are being troubled by the overpowering stench that pervades the area. “The foul smell in the air is nauseating,” says S. Anisha, a road user.

D. Murugan, a trader, points out the problem is more pronounced during strong winds. “The discharge compounds the mosquito menace in the area. Since there is a bus stand near the drain, people who wait for the bus face difficulties because of the bad odour.”

Although the issue has been taken to the notice of civic authorities, nothing has materialised, residents claim. “City corporation should take steps to stop the discharge of sewage as it has been posing a health risk to residents,” he adds.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said they would examine the issue and check for any seepage in the main line to stop the flow of sewage water into the drain.

