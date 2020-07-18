Untimely wet spells halt salt production in Vedaranyam

Intermittent rainfall during June and July has paralysed production in 800 salt pans at Vedaranyam, affecting the livelihood of over 8,000 workers.

Salt manufacturers say they lost the opportunity to derive utility of peak production during June due to unexpected wet spells. Hopes to stabilise production during July have also been dashed because of two wet spells over the last week.

“The rainfall has affected us badly. Consecutive spells of rainfall did not provide enough time for stagnant water to dry up in pans for resumption of production. The possibility for the brine to reach a concentration level of 23 to 25 degrees, therefore, did not exist,” said V. Senthil, president, Vedaranyam Small Scale Salt Manufacturers’ Federation.

The local economy of Vedaranyam, which has the largest number of small-scale salt manufacturers in the country, has taken the worst hit at the time of the pandemic.

Stoppage of salt production to the extent of 10,000 tonnes a day means huge loss in revenue. As salt is sold for ₹1,000 per tonne, manufacturers have been deprived of income to the extent of ₹1 crore a day.

The likelihood of revival of salt production in the coming months is bleak due to low intensity of sunlight. Salt manufacturers shudder to think about the consequences if production is forced to halt for a lengthier duration since the last few months of the year will witness substantial rainfall from the northeast monsoon.

They say their plight has not been ameliorated by either Central or State governments. “Last year, Cyclone Gaja left behind a trail of destruction in the salt pans. This year, the untimely rainfall has aggravated our agony,” Mr. Senthil rues.