Unseasonal rain hampers progress of integrated bus terminus work

The unseasonal rain over the past couple of weeks has hampered the progress of the integrated bus terminus (IBT) work at Panjapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway.

It was with the aim of shifting the Central Bus Stand from Cantonment, which has been struggling to cope with the sharp increase in the number of passengers and private and State-owned buses, that the Corporation had decided to build an integrated bus terminus at Panjapur and began the construction work in October 2022. It is being taken up at an estimate of ₹349 crore.

Though the civic body originally planned to complete the construction work by December last, it could complete only around 65% of the work as more time and energy was spent for foundation work and raising the columns. Work for laying platforms and the multi-utility centre, which would house small shops, restaurants, offices and a mini hall, began only in March 2023.

It is said that nearly 85% of the work has been completed in phase-I. Almost all civil works on the ground and first floor were said to have been completed. Roof work of the basement portion has been completed and plastering work is on the verge of completion.

The civic body had planned to complete the works by June end in order to inaugurate the IBT by July. However, the current spell of rain has delayed the completion of work.

The city is getting rain almost on every alternate days since the third week of May. The unseasonal rain was said to have hampered the final stage of work. Rainwater stagnation is seen at various places at the work site.

“We could not make significant progress in executing the pending works for the last three weeks due to rain and we could not employ our workforce fully,” says a site engineer.

Sources said that it was not possible to complete the remaining work within this month. The work could begin at a full swing only after the current spell of rain takes a long break. It might require at least two more months to complete the work, sources said.

