Unseasonal rain dashes farmers hopes of normal paddy harvest in delta

February 02, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Expectations over a good samba paddy harvest has been dealt a body blow due to the unseasonal rain lashing the delta region, especially Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts, since Wednesday.

Widespread crop lodging has been reported from the three districts as the rain continued in many parts of the region on Thursday. In most places, the samba crop is on the verge of harvest and farmers are apprehensive that the rain could cause substantial loss in yield. The damage could turn heavier if the rain continued on Friday and beyond, they said.

Parts of Nagapattinam district recorded heavy rainfall with Vedaranyam reporting 7 cm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Several other parts of the delta region, including Kodiayakarai and Tirupoondi (6 cm each), Talaignayar and Nagapattinam (4 cm each), Velankanni, Karaikal and Kollidam (3 cm each); Thirukuvalai, Sirkazhi, Tarangambadi and Thiruvidaimaruthur ( 2 cm each), recorded heavy to moderate rainfall during the same period.

Samba paddy harvest had begun just a few days ago in the delta and was expected to continue over the next two to three weeks. Farmers’ representatives estimate that samba crop on more than five lakh acres in the delta region could be affected by the rain.

“The crop was in good condition and we were expecting a near normal harvest in most places. It is heart rending that the rain had hit the crop at this stage. Farmers are bearing the brunt of climate change,” regretted P. R. Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu.

“The lodging of the crop will result in a yield loss of about 20-30%. But if the rains continued, the damage and losses will be far worse,” observed Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu.

The farmers’ representatives said that the grains had already started sprouting in some places. Even if the water drains from the fields, harvesting would entail higher cost as the machines would take a longer time to harvest the sagged crop on soggy fields.

Mr.Pandian called for sanction of compensation from the National Disaster Relief Fund. Crop cutting experiments, for assessing the yield, have already been conducted in some villages prior to the rain. The assessment should be done again now for sanction of compensation under the crop insurance scheme, he demanded.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Department officials in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts fanned out to the affected areas to inspect the crop. In Nagapattinam district, samba paddy had been raised on 64,808 hectares (ha) and the crop on 6,930 ha had been harvested so far, said Akhanda Rao, Joint Director of Agriculture, Nagapattinam. Crop lodging had been reported in the district, but the extent of damage, if any, will be known only after an enumeration, he said.

However, sources in the department indicated that crop lodging has been reported on about 7,000 ha in the district as per initial reports.

In neighbouring Mayiladuthurai district, samba paddy has been harvested on about 15,000 ha so far. Samba and thaladi crop had been raised on about 68,500 ha in the district. An Agriculture Department official in the district said that Agriculture officers were in the field assessing the situation. If the water drained quickly, there will not be much damage, they maintained.

Holiday for schools

A holiday has been declared for schools in Tiruvarur district tomorrow in view of the heavy rain.