Unsafe, unequipped and uncongenial

The Woraiyur Urban Primary Health Centre, functioning out of an old dilapidated building despite construction of a new block two years ago, seemingly witnesses dwindling patient footfall.

The old building is where the outpatient services and consultations are held. The new block, which was planned as an operation theatre and intensive care unit, is being used as a labour ward.

The old building seemed unsafe for pregnant women and the requirements of a clean environment and space are met by the new building, patients say.

They complain that equipment required for setting up the operation theatre and ICU had not been sent to the hospital for nearly two years.

Around 50 women visit the PHC for ultrasounds during pregnancy and for other check-ups daily, according to a hospital source.

They are, however, referred to the Tiruchi GH often.

“The MGMGH has a very good department of neonatology and gynaecology. Especially with complicated cases, we do not want to take risks,” a staff member says.

Women are apprehensive of visiting the PHC, especially during pregnancy. “The entry to the new block is obstructed by the old building. The width of the ramp is insufficient for wheeling in patients,” says R. Sundari, who is pregnant.

The Woraiyur Ramalinga Nagar PHC, one of the 18 PHCs within Tiruchi Corporation limits, used to witness a heavy footfall until private clinics cropped up in the vicinity, the sources say.

“We would get hundreds of patients in a day including for childbirth and checkups. However, with the recent rise in the number of private clinics, the numbers are significantly falling,” she says.

The location of the PHC matters.

Since Thillai Nagar is not far, all facilities are accessible at a short distance. The population demographics, too, suggests that they can afford to go to these clinics. Even people with low-income travel to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) which is nearby, according to the hospital staff.

The PHC is among the few where a polyclinic is functional.

“On each day, a specialist, be it dermatology, gynaecology or orthodontist, visits the clinic from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and consults patients. However, there are not many takers,” says the staff nurse.

Patients are also wary of their safety, they say. “The windows of the new block have all been broken by children who play in the playground behind. The broken windows have been covered with charts, cardboard and curtains. How will a woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy feel safe in this environment,” asks a patient.

“I come here for my scans but at the time when the baby is due, we will go to the Tiruchi GH,” she says.