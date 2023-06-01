June 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Despite restrictions, heavy vehicles continue to enter the city during peak hours resulting in frequent traffic snarls in Tiruchi.

The movement of heavy vehicles carrying consignments for commercial purposes and trucks carrying vegetables and fruits are restricted within the city limits from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., barring a four-hour restriction during off-peak hours from 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

However, heavy vehicles continue to ply the city round-the-clock with the authorities turning a blind eye to the erratic parking of trucks on many congested roads like Vellamandi Road, Madurai Raod, East Boulevard Road and the area near Gandhi Market, which houses outlets of retail and wholesale merchants.

“There is heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch between Vellamandi Road and Gandhi Market, which has turned into a hotspot of traffic congestion. The situation is chaotic in the peak hours, and with two-wheelers jostling for space with trucks, commuting is a difficult task on the stretch,” said S. Dhanaraj, a road user.

According to the residents, the restrictions enforced on entry into the market were implemented years ago. But, the entry of trucks continues rampantly throughout the day and night, causing frequent bottlenecks. While trucks are allowed to enter the market area only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., heavy vehicles access the market even during peak hours. According to an estimate, over 500 trucks enter the area every day.

“Allowing trucks during day time brings a lot of inconvenience to the public as the truck drivers take the roads for granted. City police should study the issue and prepare a roadmap for decongesting the city and effectively enforce the ban on heavy vehicles entering the city during restricted timing,” P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist, told The Hindu.

Although a truck terminal with adequate space and facilities was recently commissioned on EB Road to decongest the stretch, the lorry drivers continue to park the vehicles on the road obstructing vehicular movement.

When contacted, B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said the police was taking steps to prevent the entry of heavy vehicles during the peak hours, and drive to penalise the haphazardly parked trucks on the road will be intensified.