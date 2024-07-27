ADVERTISEMENT

Unreserved special train to clear extra rush

Published - July 27, 2024 08:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway will operate a special MEMU unreserved special train (no.06166) from Tiruchi to Tambaram through the Main Line section on Sunday to clear extra rush of passengers.

According to an official release, the special MEMU train will leave Tiruchi by 11 p.m. on Sunday and reach Tambaram at 6-05 a.m. on Monday. It will have stoppages at Tiruverumbur, Budalur, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Vaitheeswarankovil, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port Junction, Thirupathiripuliyur, Panruti, Villupuram Junction, Tindivanam and Chengalpattu, the release added.

