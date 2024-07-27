Unreserved special train to clear extra rush

Southern Railway will operate a special MEMU unreserved special train (no.06166) from Tiruchi to Tambaram through the Main Line section on Sunday to clear extra rush of passengers.

According to an official release, the special MEMU train will leave Tiruchi by 11 p.m. on Sunday and reach Tambaram at 6-05 a.m. on Monday. It will have stoppages at Tiruverumbur, Budalur, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Vaitheeswarankovil, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port Junction, Thirupathiripuliyur, Panruti, Villupuram Junction, Tindivanam and Chengalpattu, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.