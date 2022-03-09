Unreserved coaches in 18 express trains from Tiruchi division to be restored

Southern Railway has announced restoration of unreserved coaches in 18 express trains originating from Tiruchi Division. The restoration of the unreserved coaches is to take effect from different dates.

The trains in which unreserved coaches are to be restored to the pre-Covid status include Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Rockfort express, Mannargudi - Chennai Egmore express, Mannargudi - Coimbatore Chemmozhi express, Mayiladuthuri - Mysuru, Tiruchi - Rameswaram, Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Intercity, Tiruchi- Chennai Egmore Chozhan, Thanjavur - Chennai Egmore Uzhavan and Karaikal - Chennai Egmore expresses.

A communication from the Southern Railway headquarters to the Tiruchi and other railway divisions in the zone said the unreserved coaches in the Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Rockfort Express are to be restored with effect from March 16. Unreserved coaches in the Mannargudi - Chennai Egmore and Mannargudi - Coimbatore Chemmozhi expresses are also to be restored with effect from March 16. Unreserved coaches in Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru express are to be restored on March 20, while it is from April 1 for Thanjavur - Chennai Egmore Uzhavan and Karaikal Ernakulam expresses.

Unreserved coaches in Karaikal - Chennai Egmore, Tiruchi - Palakkad Town, Tiruchi - Rameswaram, Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Intercity, Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Chozhan and Mannargudi - Tirupati expresses are to be restored from May 1. Unreserved coaches are also to be restored in Puducherry - Kanniyakumari and Puducherry - Mangalore Central express trains from March 16. Several express trains originating from Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram railway divisions are also to be restored with unreserved coaches on different dates in March, April and May.

The Southern Railway administration in the communication has asked the Commercial Department officials of all the five railway divisions to ensure that unreserved ticket counters were opened at all the stations enroute. In addition to this, it has also asked the officials to strengthen ticket checking activities at the stations in view of the restoration of unreserved coaches in several express trains all over the Southern Railway zone.