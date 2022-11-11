Unrelenting rains cast a dark cloud over fate of standing paddy crop in central districts

Farmers worried as more rains will affect young paddy crop; inundation of fields reported in some areas; after stopping release of water into the Cauvery, Vennar and GA Canal, 16,005 cusecs of water diverted into the Kollidam at Kallanai

Some of the low-lying areas in Tiruchi were inundated due to the continuous rain since the early hours of Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The sky remained overcast right through Friday in most parts of central districts and the incessant rain affected normal life, as seen near Aravakurichi in Karur district. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Farmers worried as more rains will affect young paddy crop; inundation of fields reported in some areas; after stopping release of water into the Cauvery, Vennar and GA Canal, 16,005 cusecs of water diverted into the Kollidam at Kallanai

Incessant rain lashed several parts of central districts for most of Friday under the influence of a low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lankan coast.

The sky remained heavily overcast right through the day as the region experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, affecting normal life to some extent. Educational institutions remained closed across the region following the heavy rain forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Farmers in the delta region are worried as more rains could affect the young paddy crop. Inundation of fields was reported in some parts of the core delta districts. Water Resources Department has suspended release of water into the Cauvery, Vennar and GA Canal and diverted about 16,005 cusecs of water into the Kollidam at Kallanai.

Mayiladuthurai

Farmers in several parts of Mayiladuthurai district, especially Sirkazhi and Kollidam areas, have already been affected badly by the earlier spell of rain. After some heavy overnight rain, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Sembanarkovil, Kollidam and Tharangampadi taluks continued to receive heavy rain through the day on Friday. Collector R. Lalaitha visited some of the rain affected areas in Tharangampadi and Sirkazhi.

According to official sources, Sembanarkovil taluk recorded 92.30 mm of rainfall between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. Sirkazhi recorded 87.20 mm during the same period. Standing crops on 5,231 hectares have been inundated in the district. Of this, 2,794 hectares were in Sirkazhi taluk and 2,002 hectares in Tharangampadi.

Problem of plenty Standing crops on 5,231 hectares have been inundated in Mayiladuthurai district If the rain continued, young ‘thaladi’ crop will start rotting due to water stagnation Tiruchi Corporation has acquired two 10-HP motors for each of the four zones to pump out water

“We hope the rains will abate once the low pressure area moves across the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday. If the rain continued, young ‘thaladi’ crop, which are just about 15 days old, may be affected. The crop will start rotting if water stagnates on the fields for more than 36 hours. So, it is important to drain the water quickly from fields and the authorities should ensure this,” said Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootiyakkam. However, for the samba crops which are more than 40 days old, the rain is welcome.

V. Jeevakumar, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Thanjavur, also felt that the young paddy crop could be affected if the rains continued.

Tiruchi

In Tiruchi city, some of the low-lying areas were inundated due to the continuous rain since the early hours of the day. Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspected some of the inundation-prone areas such as Konakkarai, RMS Colony, Koraiyar, J.K. Nagar, Mela Chinthamani, Srirangam, Sanjeevi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Sankaran Pillai Road, Bheema Nagar, and Jeeva Nagar and instructed officials to take steps to drain the stagnant water.

Mr. Anbazhagan said there was no major inundation in the city due to the rain. Drainage canals across the city had been desilted to prevent inundation. The Corporation had acquired two 10-HP motors for each of the four zones to pump out water from inundated areas

Shutters had been erected at major drainage canals at seven places, including Dhobi Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Adi Nagar, Fathima Nagar, AUT Nagar, Krishnapuram and Thulasinga Nagar, to prevent water heading into residential areas, he said.

Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj after inspecting some of inundated areas in Velankanni town panchayat and Nagapattinam municipal limits said three teams had been formed in each taluk in the district.

The teams had been assigned specific tasks such as overseeing precautionary measures, relocation of affected people, and search and rescue operations. Five multi-purpose disaster shelters, 12 cyclone shelters, 100 community halls, 73 marriage halls, 145 schools and 22 colleges had been kept ready to accommodate people if need be. Twenty-nine early warning centres were also functioning in the district. Necessary equipment including pump sets, power saws, generators, life jackets and life buoys and rubber boats had been kept ready. A 24-hour control room was functioning at the Collector’s office and it can be accessed by dialling 04365 251992 or the toll-free number 04365 1077. Complaints could also be sent through WhatsApp on 84386 69800.