Unregulated parking on Sivaprakasam Salai troubles public

April 08, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unregulated parking of vehicles on Sivaprakasam Salai in Tiruchi has been hampering vehicular traffic and causing inconvenience to road users.

Sivaprakasam Salai is an important link road in the city as it connects Shastri Road and MGR Statue Junction near the District Court. The Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai is located off the road making it a busy stretch.

Traffic snarls turn acute during peak hours, and parking of vehicles on either side of the road adds to the woes of the public. In the absence of designated spots, roadside parking has become the norm, which has raised safety concerns among road users.

“Haphazard parking have turned driving into a nightmare. Many shoppers park their vehicles wherever open space is available on the road. Cattle grazing on the dumped unsold produce by vendors near the market also adds to the woes,” said G. Balu, a motorist.

According to the road users, an effective traffic management plan should be employed to regulate the flow of traffic. “Several four-wheelers are illegally parked by the dealers in front of the Uzhavar Sandhai, leaving no space for customers to park their vehicles. Even after repeated complaints, no action has been taken by the police,” rued N. Jamaluddin, a civic activist.

Unregulated parking near Ukkiramakaliamman Temple Junction has also been causing congestion. The temple and the Corporation’s Science Park located nearby draw heavy crowds, especially in the evenings. Several passenger vans and cars of cab services can be seen parked between the Junction and Hindu Mission Hospital/Anna Nagar entrance right through the day.

A senior police official said that steps would be taken to regulate proper vehicle parking in the area to ease congestion. “We are focusing on parking rule violations and are clamping locks on vehicles that are illegally parked. A penalty has also been levied on the violators,” he added.

The civic body has also resorted to evicting encroachments and reclaiming roads and pedestrian pathways on major commercial roads in the city. “Roadside parking will be regulated, once the proposed ‘Food Street’ is set up on the Corporation land opposite the Uzhavar Sandhai,” said a senior Corporation official.