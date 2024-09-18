GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unregulated parking and encroachers choke Tiruchi Main Road in Manachanallur

Published - September 18, 2024 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S.Ganesan
Severe traffic congestion prevails in Manachanallur near Tiruchi.

Severe traffic congestion prevails in Manachanallur near Tiruchi.

Despite the construction of a bypass road a few years ago, Manachanallur town on the outskirts of Tiruchi city, continues to face severe traffic congestion, especially on the Local Fund Road, also called Tiruchi Main Road.

The Tiruchi Main Road is literally bursting at its seams due to unregulated parking of vehicles on the narrow road, one-way rule violation and heavy encroachment by traders who extend their area of operation on to the roads, pavement vendors and roadside eateries, local residents complain.

Customers visiting the shops, especially in front of the Old Vegetable Market, invariably park their vehicles along the road. The market complex is currently under redevelopment and vendors have been allotted space elsewhere to continue their trade. However, some traders continue to operate from the roadsides.

“Pedestrians and passengers waiting at the bus stops, especially at the Tirupainjeeli Road and Edumalai Road junctions, are at risk as there is not much space of manoeuvring for motorists. On Monday evenings, when the weekly shandy is held, the situation turns very bad,” said S.Chandrasekaran, a resident of Manachanallur. Accidents were also becoming frequent and there is an urgent need to clear encroachments which has not been done for a long time, he added.

Although one-way traffic system is in force on a section of the Tiruchi Main Road, local residents flout the rule at will. “Even autorickshaws and cars violate the rule, leading to traffic snarls. This is one of the major reason for the congestion, besides the tendency to park vehicles along the road. The problem is mainly between the Tirupainjeeli Road and Edumalai Road junction The lack of discipline among road users largely contributes to the problem,” N.Saravanan, a road safety activist.

A bypass road was built by the State Highways Department a few years ago to avert the need for motorists to go inside the town while traversing on the Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Highway. This was expected to relieve the congestion insider Manachanallur. A second bypass road from Vengankudi on Samayapuram-Manchanallur Road to Athani on Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Road is also on the anvil and this would further ease the situation, according to the department officials.

Published - September 18, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.