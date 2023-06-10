Unregistered septic tank cleaning vehicles fined

June 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A surprise inspection by the Thanjavur Corporation officials resulted in a levy of fines on the owners of two septic tank cleaning service vehicles on Saturday.

According to an official release, the Corporation Health Department officials embarked on a surprise inspection of vehicles used for cleaning septic tanks in the city on Friday. During the raid conducted by them on Medical College Road, they found two vehicles did not possess the required documents to affirm that they could be pressed into septic tank cleaning service.

Subsequently, a find of ₹ 25000 on each vehicle was levied by the officials.

Meanwhile, an inspection of septic tank cleaning vehicles was conducted by the civic body officials on the Government ITI institution grounds on Friday, where 13 vehicles were found to comply with the regulations laid down for operating them as septic tank cleaning vehicles, the release added.