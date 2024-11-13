 />
Unorganised workers federation protests New Labour Codes with demonstration

Published - November 13, 2024 10:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Unorganised Workers Federation staged a demonstration near the Tiruchi Collectorate on Wednesday. 

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of a state-wide van campaign demanding the repeal of the new labour codes, the Unorganised Workers Federation staged a demonstration near the Tiruchi Collectorate on Wednesday. The campaign, which began on November 9 and runs through November 26, calls on the Union government to withdraw the newly consolidated labour codes and instead restore industry-specific labour laws that better protect the rights of workers across various sectors.

The federation, which has over 30 associations voiced concerns that the new labour codes, implemented without tripartite consultation, undermine protections for unorganised sector workers. They called for the Union government to convene an Indian Labour Conference to review these laws with input from representatives of workers, employers, and the government.

The federation’s demands include reinstating specific labour laws for construction workers, beedi workers, salt pan labourers, plantation workers, and transport workers. Additionally, they are seeking universal ESI medical facilities, a pension of ₹5,000 for all unorganised workers, and a housing assistance scheme.

R.Geetha, General secretary of the unorganised workers federation at the demonstration emphasised the need to protect Tamil Nadu’s labour rights and state-specific laws from being eroded by central policies, calling for unified action to safeguard the welfare and security of the state’s workforce.

