Unmonitored movement of attenders a cause of concern

Uncontrolled and unmonitored movement of attenders of COVID-19 patients at various hospitals and those quarantined in their home has raised serious concern over spreading of the deadly virus, say Health Department officials.

Unlike the first wave, when the authorities ensured that COVID-19 patients were admitted in the hospitals and home-quarantined their immediate contacts by strictly implementing containment zone measures, the authorities seem to have taken a liberal stand during the second wave.

The officials hardly pay attention to ensuring confinement of the infected people indoors for at least 14 days. It has prompted them to venture out and frequent restaurants for buying food and medicines from pharmacies.

Such outdoor movement of COVID-19 patients and their attenders is clearly visible in and around the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. With the arrival of at least 500 fresh cases of COVID-19 along with equal number of their anxious relatives, the GH is bustling with activities.

The scenario is similar in most of the private hospitals in Thillai Nagar and Woraiyur. Several of them seem to be visiting the nearest restaurants for buying food for patients. What is causing concern to the people is the way in which they mingle with other customers waiting for parcels at restaurants or buying medicine at the pharmacies. The people, who visit restaurants for buying parcels, invariably stand with the attendants of COVID patients. It is visible at medical shops too. In some cases, COVID patients themselves visit the restaurants or medical shops.

“This is posing a great concern. COVID-19 patients or their attendants mingling with others is the main cause of virus spreading. It is high time to check the issue,” says N. Jamaludeen, a consumer activist in Tiruchi.

Resident welfare associations have raised allegations that that the self quarantine patients and relatives also venture out to market or restaurants for buying essential commodities.

But, some are really helpless.

“I do not have the option but to go out to get food for my family. Since all four of my family are affected, neighbours or relatives are scared to lend help as they feel that they also will get the virus if they happen to come close to us,”says a 45-year-old man residing in Lawsons Road.