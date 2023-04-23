Unmarked speed-breakers pose a threat to commuters in Tiruchi

April 23, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Speed-breakers without markings and warning signsboards on major roads in Tiruchi pose a safety threat to road users across the city.

As per rules, a standard speed breaker must be 0.1 m high and 3.7 m wide to maintain the speed of an approaching vehicle to a maximum of 25 kmph. It is mandatory that speed-breakers must be painted in black and white luminous paint, and a caution board should be set up 40 m ahead of the speed-breaker.

According to road users, speed-breakers, which vary in size, do not have markings or warning boards in some areas. “Most of the speed-breakers do not have luminous paint or a warning sign board as per norms. Even though there were multiple requests made by the residents in the past, no safety measures have been taken,” said S. Ramakrishnan, a city resident.

Speed-breakers in prime locations of the city, including KK Nagar, Woraiyur, Bheema Nagar, Rockfort, Vyalur Road and Crawford, are yet to get markings. The lack of white stripes in speed-breakers in residential streets also poses a threat to motorists as they tend to speed up due to limited vehicular movement.

It may be noted that residents have been citing the lack of road markings as a cause of accidents. On different occasions, motorists have failed to notice the speed-breakers until they got very close, leading to accidents.

“Motorists meet with minor accidents, especially during the night, as the speed-breakers are almost invisible without the luminous paint,” claimed P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users’ Welfare Association.

In 2020, the civic body attempted to highlight the speed-breakers with a combination of red and white stripes to alert the commuters instead of the conventional white stripes. While the white paint fades away in time, the combination of red and white stripes was found withstanding.

“Since the red and white stripes in the speed-breaker were bright and endured all weather conditions, the civic body should reintroduce the method,” he added.

Officials said the speed breakers in old and newly laid roads will soon be given black and white stripes to prevent untoward incidents.