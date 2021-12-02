Unmanned library comes up at the Collectorate

An unmanned library has come up at the District Collectorate here. This will function as a repository as well, relying on the honesty of visitors and government employees.

The idea of setting up the unmanned repository was conceived by Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan who aspired to share the hundreds of books personally owned by her with others so that the knowledge she had acquired from reading those books could be disseminated to more people.

The officials have given shape to the Collector’s idea that resembles the ‘happy wall’ concept adopted and implemented by the non-governmental organisations in Tiruvarur town near the Kamalalayam tank. The initiative has generated positive response as donors continue to deposit clothes, food and other materials required for day to day life.

Expecting a similar response towards the book repository at the Collectorate, official sources said while donors can contribute their books, those in need could take the books home and return them after reading. Books that are useful for students could also be deposited, officials said.