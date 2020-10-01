Unlock Phase-V: Karaikal Chamber of Commerce seeks relaxation in timing

Karaikal

01 October 2020 18:06 IST

The Karaikal Chamber of Commerce has approached the Puducherry government seeking a few relaxations for the business community under Unlock Phase-V.

In a representation to Puducherry Chief Minister, president of Karaikal Chamber of Commerce A. Muthaiya sought consent for opening of shops and establishments till 9 pm.

Advertising

Advertising

Only by opening of cinema halls, hotels, guest houses and bars can the economy be revived and revenue generated for the government, Mr. Muthaiah said in the letter.

With the festival season ahead, the relaxations were necessary in the interests of the general public as well, he said.

Businesses in Karaikal town depend on the people living in a radius of 15 to 20 km for sustenance. Since Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai towns are distant, the residents depend on shopping establishments in Karaikal to make their festival purchases.

Operation of bus services has enabled them to visit Karaikal town without difficulty. “At present, business in textile shops in particular has risen to the extent of 75% than usual. The extension of timing will take up the business transactions close to 90 %,” the letter said.

Acknowledging that spurt in COVID positive cases over the last week was a cause for concern, Mr. Muthaiah sought to assure that the business establishments were quite serious about following the Standard Operating Procedures for safety.

While stipulations for wearing of masks and sanitising hands were being followed with care, social distancing continues to be a grey area, he said.