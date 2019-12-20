Tiruchirapalli

Unjal Utsavam commences

God Sri Chakkarapani and His Consorts at Unjal Utsavam at Sri Chakkarapani temple in Kumbakonam on Friday.

God Sri Chakkarapani and His Consorts at Unjal Utsavam at Sri Chakkarapani temple in Kumbakonam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Handout

THANJAVUR

The five-day annual Unjal Utsavam at Sri Chakkarapani temple, Kumbakonam, commenced on Thursday.

The decorated God Sri Chakkarapani and Goddesses Sri Vijayavalli and Sri Sudharsanavalli were taken around the inner corridors of the temple by around 6.30 p.m. before placed on the “unjal” (swing) on the first day.

The God Sri Chakkarapani alone will be placed on the swing and on the last day, December 22, the God, accompanied by His Consorts, will be mounted on the swing, according to the invitation published by the temple authorities.

