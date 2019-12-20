Unjal Utsavam commences

THANJAVUR
The five-day annual Unjal Utsavam at Sri Chakkarapani temple, Kumbakonam, commenced on Thursday.
The decorated God Sri Chakkarapani and Goddesses Sri Vijayavalli and Sri Sudharsanavalli were taken around the inner corridors of the temple by around 6.30 p.m. before placed on the “unjal” (swing) on the first day.
The God Sri Chakkarapani alone will be placed on the swing and on the last day, December 22, the God, accompanied by His Consorts, will be mounted on the swing, according to the invitation published by the temple authorities.
