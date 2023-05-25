University’s research studies policies come under flak

May 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Aided College Teachers Association (ACTA) has appealed to the government to look into problems plaguing Ph.D programmes in Bharathidasan University (BDU) and initiate appropriate action to protect the interests of research scholars.

In a representation to Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, ACTA general secretary S. Sahaya Sathish listed problems being faced by Ph.D scholars over the years. Among these are BDU’s requirement for publishing two papers by research scholars in journals, though this condition has been waived by University Grants Commission (UGC).

ACTA has also raised questions about the university’s insistence on three foreign examiners (from institutions in Europe, the United States and Australia) for theses.

The delay in Ph.D course registration is also a sticking point. “Many deserving students have been waiting for years for their registration to be approved by BDU. As the majority of them have to pursue higher education on a minimal budget, aspiring scholars have often quit because of the delay,” Mr. Sathish told The Hindu.

The official added that uncertainty caused by delayed convocations had affected the career plans of a significant number of students in colleges affiliated to BDU across all levels.

But Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam denied ACTA’s claims. “Procedures related to publication of papers have been approved by the Research Advisory Council and Syndicate of the university. When you really do good research, at least a dozen papers can be made out of that, so writing two should not be problematic. What UGC says is a minimum requirement. BDU can frame its own rules regarding this, so that research in Tamil Nadu is of high standards. We have given scholars enough time to ensure that they publish their papers and attach them to their thesis before submission. The requirement of foreign examiners is also a measure to ensure standardised research practices,” said Mr. Selvam.

Addressing delay in convocations, he said the university would hold the ceremonies soon. “We are aware of the problems faced by students regarding this, and are helping those who approach us directly by speeding up the issuance of their degree certificates,” he said.