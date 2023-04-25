University offers training in tailoring

April 25, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, will conduct the next batch of its month-long fashion tailoring training programme on its Khajamalai campus from May 28.

According to a press release, there is no age limit or requirement of any educational qualification for availing the utility of the programme to be offered at a nominal fee. The training, open for men, women and persons with disabilities, will be in three phases: preliminary, intermediate and final, for three months, the release said.

For the convenience of students in colleges and universities, the training will be conducted in three schedules: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., and from 3.45 p.m. to 5.45 p.m. More information can be had by dialling 9842773237.

