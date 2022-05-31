University offers tailoring course

May 31, 2022 20:02 IST

The Department of Women’s Studies of Bharathidasan University will offer a month long “fashion tailoring” course from June 5.

The course will teach students how to stitch clothes with the help of advanced sewing machines. It will be followed by a further two months of intensive training in garment manufacture, said a press statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The course is being conducted for a nominal fee in three batches per day, without educational or age prerequisites and is open to male and female college students, as well as persons with disabilities.

The first session will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m; second from 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. and the third from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m, said the statement.

Besides tailoring, the department will also be offering vocational courses in making handicrafts, embroidery, costume jewellery and millet food products.

Applications may be posted to the following address: Director, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, Tiruchi 620 023. For more details, dial 98427 73237.