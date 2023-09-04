HamberMenu
University holds aquaculture training programme

September 04, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day national training programme organised by Bharathidasan University’s Department of Biotechnology on spotlighted aquaculture practices that could provide a profitable income for diverse groups of people.

According to an official statement, P. Santhanam, Professor in Marine Science, conducted the orientation on mass production of cladocerans (water flea) and copepods (small crustaceans) as live feed for fisheries, for 20 participants including aquaculture farmers, graduate students and research scholars from all over India.

The programme provided comprehensive hands-on training in collection, isolation, identification and mass production of marine fish food organisms such as marine cladocerans, copepods and microalgae, said the statement.

Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam, inaugurated the programme and released the training manual. Marine cladocerans and copepods brooders were given to aqua-farmers and fishery consultants.

