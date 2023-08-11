ADVERTISEMENT

University distributes flags to affiliated colleges for I-Day fete

August 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of Bharathidasan University distributed national flags to the NSS units of affiliated colleges, that would be further shared with adopted village homes, as part of its Independence Day celebration on Friday. According to an official statement, Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam distributed the flags to around 100 NSS programme officers and 200 NSS volunteers of affiliated colleges from Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkotai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts. The varsity’s NSS coordinator, A. Lakshmi Prabha, was present.

