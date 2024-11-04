United meeting of passengers’ associations demands better railway services

A united meeting of nine railway passengers associations from Mayiladuthurai to Karaikudi, which was held at Adirampattinam in Thanjavur district on Monday, demanded better railway services and infrastructure development in the region.

Seven resolutions were passed at the meeting which included introduction of a daily night express train from Tambaram to Rameswaram.

Operation of the Tambaram - Sengottai - Tambaram express trains as a daily service; restoration of all passenger trains that were operated on the Mayiladuthurai - Karaikudi section when it was a metre gauge line; operation of a train from Karaikudi to Mayiladuthurai to connect the Cholan express; provide a stop for Tambaram - Sengottai - Tambaram express trains at Adirampattinam and Peravurani stations and expediting the electrification works in the Tiruvarur -Karaikudi BG section were the other demands.

The railway passengers’ associations also resolved to submit memorandums in support of their demands to the Railway Minister, Chairman, Railway Board, Southern Railway General Manager and the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, a press release from the Adirampattinam Train Passengers Welfare Association, secretary A. Abdul Razak, said.