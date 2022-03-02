Unit to manufacture moringa value-added products

Leaf powders to help deal with malnutrition and generate employment

The benefits of Moringa oleifera or murungai leaves will be available in powder form through a social outreach project of St. Joseph’s College, inaugurated at its herbal garden in Nagamangalam, on Wednesday.

The unit to manufacture value-added moringa leaf products is expected to rectify malnutrition among the people living in the area.

Through the programme, which is part of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) scheme under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the college’s SHEPHERD extension department will adopt five villages in a bid to eradicate malnutrition and also create employment opportunities there.

“We have trained some local farmers to rear the moringa PKM-1 variety for its leaves, and will now be instructing women self-help groups on how to prepare and package food mixes made with the powder,” C. Jeyachandran, senior SHEPHERD coordinator, told The Hindu.

The unit is also equipped with a solar dryer for faster dessication, and a powdering machine that can process up to 50 kg of leaves.

“Currently, we have developed two products from the leaves — a powder that can be had with rice, and a soup readymix. They are available in 50 gram packets at a nominal rate, and can last up to a year,” said Mr. Jeyachandran.

However there is no plan at present to produce moringa seed oil that is said to have multiple health benefits because it is labour-intensive and time-consuming process, he added.

The inaugural function was attended by P. Balathandayuthabani, CEO, B&B Organics, senior college officials and undergraduate students from Commerce and Business Administration departments.