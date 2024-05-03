Union writes to CM on delay in payment of salary to university teachers

May 03, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has petitioned the Chief Minister and Higher Education Department highlighting the non-payment of salary to several teachers and employees in 10 colleges that were once affiliated to the Bharathidasan University and were converted into government colleges.

The association urged the government to release the salary without delay.

M.S. Bala Murugan, president of the AUT, said: “Salaries have not been paid since November 2023. Following confusion over who will bear the salaries of the guest lecturers, hourly based teachers and non-teaching staffs in the 10 colleges that became government colleges in 2019.”

“Addressing our issues we have sent a letter to the Chief Minister’s special cell, Higher Education Ministry and the Director of College Education,” said Mr. Balamurugan.