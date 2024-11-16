Union opposes online payment of wages to handloom weavers

The AITUC Tamil Nadu Handloom Weaving Workers’ Federation opposed the disbursement of wages to weavers through digital mode.

In a resolution passed at the State-level meeting held at Kumbakonam on Saturday, the federation claimed that disbursement of wages through banks would cause immense inconvenience to weavers and therefore cash disbursement should be continued.

It demanded scrapping of goods and services tax on handloom products and distribution of raw material at subsidised rate to weavers. Resolutions demanding disbursement of ₹6,000 as pension, increasing the financial assistance extended through the Handloom Weavers Welfare Board to ₹1 lakh, inclusion of handloom weaver families residing on temple lands in the Chief Ministers’ Solar Powered Green House Scheme, increasing the number of free electricity units for weavers from 200 to 300 and revival of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana were passed at the meeting, according to AITUC sources.