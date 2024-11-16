 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union opposes online payment of wages to handloom weavers

Published - November 16, 2024 05:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The AITUC Tamil Nadu Handloom Weaving Workers’ Federation opposed the disbursement of wages to weavers through digital mode.

In a resolution passed at the State-level meeting held at Kumbakonam on Saturday, the federation claimed that disbursement of wages through banks would cause immense inconvenience to weavers and therefore cash disbursement should be continued.

It demanded scrapping of goods and services tax on handloom products and distribution of raw material at subsidised rate to weavers. Resolutions demanding disbursement of ₹6,000 as pension, increasing the financial assistance extended through the Handloom Weavers Welfare Board to ₹1 lakh, inclusion of handloom weaver families residing on temple lands in the Chief Ministers’ Solar Powered Green House Scheme, increasing the number of free electricity units for weavers from 200 to 300 and revival of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana were passed at the meeting, according to AITUC sources.

Published - November 16, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / labour / unions / wage and pension / online

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.